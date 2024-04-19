Azerbaijan, Armenia to deploy border guards simultaneously along agreed...... (UPDATE)

first pub. 17:20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Azerbaijan and Armenia will deploy their border services simultaneously and in parallel on the agreed sections of the borderline, Trend reports.

The relevant agreement was reached during the eighth meeting of the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan. The meeting was held on April 19, 2024, at the border between the countries, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan.

According to the information, it was agreed that the sides would apply to their Governments to take measures for the simultaneous and parallel deployment of their border services on the agreed sections of the borderline.

"The parties also agreed to complete the coordination of the draft Regulation on joint activities of the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan by July 1, 2024. They will commence the process of domestic coordination and approval of the Regulation following the respective states' legislation requirements," the report says.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel