Germany encourages Azerbaijan, Armenia to carry on with peace process

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Germany encourage Azerbaijan and Armenia to carry on to make a lasting and just peace, the German ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"The first border marker has been installed on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border. One more visible step on the road to peace. We encourage both sides to carry on to make this a lasting and just peace," he noted.

On April 23, 2024, as part of the process of clarification of coordinates based on geodetic measurements on the ground on the border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, the first border marker was installed. The work of the expert groups of the two countries is ongoing.

As reported, in accordance with the agreements reached on the outcomes of the 8th meeting of the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, and the Commission on the Matters of Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, the expert groups of the countries started the clarification of coordinates based on geodetic measurements on the ground on the border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia on April 23, 2024.