Covering up government mistakes proves symptom of failing state - Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Concealing the failures of a government is one of the indicators of an unsuccessful state, Spokesman of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada wrote on his X page in response to the French Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Anne Bouillon, Trend reports.

“Madam Anne Bouillon, concealing government failures is one of the indicators of an unsuccessful state. Assessing the efficacy of France's foreign policy based on the volume of visa applications appears to be an innovative approach.

But once again, the fact that this strategy does not reflect the true facts indicates a flawed analysis and a misguided foreign policy. Ambassador Bouillon is well aware that the French Embassy in Baku issues visas not only for trips to France,” the publication said.

Hajizada also put the cards on the table to debunk the claims.

“Notwithstanding France's prejudiced policy towards our nation and the travel advisory released in September of this year, the volume of French nationals seeking to travel to Azerbaijan has risen relative to the corresponding period last year [536 individuals in September 2023, 467 individuals in October 2023, 562 individuals in September 2024, and 605 individuals in October 2024],” the publication noted.

