Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.24

Trend:

A yoga masterclass was held at IDEA Animal Care Center on Dec.23.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva attended the yoga masterclass.

The masterclass was co-organized by IDEA and Classical Yoga School. The yoga masterclass was conducted by internationally-certified yoga teacher Elchin Guliyev, who holds Yoga Siromani title.

