Azerbaijan seizes property worth 15M manats in anti-corruption fight

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Property worth more than 15 million manats was seized for compensation of damages caused by corruption crimes, Deputy Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev said.

He made the remarks at a press conference dedicated to the anti-corruption work carried out in 2017 by Prosecutor General’s Office.

Aliyev noted that during preliminary investigations into criminal cases sent to the courts, compensation was provided in the amount of 27.575 million manats out of 83.486 million manats (33.03 percent).

