AZERNEWS releases another print issue

3 August 2018 11:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.3

Trend:

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on August 3.

The new edition includes articles about Banks begin to revise cybersecurity policies, Expenses on country’s significant energy projects revealed, Ukraine intends to bring mutual trade to $1B, August to see temperature anomalies, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 1 August 11:39
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 25 July 11:17
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 13 July 11:08
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 11 July 10:51
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 8 June 13:06
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 1 June 11:43
Latest
Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna reduces number of subsidiaries
Economy news 12:28
Russian,Turkish FMs mull bilateral relations
Russia 12:22
Uzbek auto industry to increase production almost threefold
Economy news 12:18
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 81 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:38
Beeline Uzbekistan losing subscribers, increasing revenue
Economy news 11:32
IGB talks on agreements to be signed in next few months (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 11:06
Schedule of oil shipment from Novorossiysk port for August
Oil&Gas 10:57
Khaf-Herat railroad to be launched in Iran soon
Economy news 10:43
Ukrtransnafta PJSC sells another cargo of Azerbaijani oil
Oil&Gas 10:41