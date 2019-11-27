Nar’s latest novelties at BakuTel-2019

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

Trend:

Nar will participate at BakuTel-2019 – the 25th Azerbaijan International Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies Exhibition, which will feature the latest novelties and technological achievements.

The visitors of the renewed Nar stand will have an opportunity to get acquainted with the products offered by the mobile operator, win presents and take part in fun games.

During the exhibition to be held on December 3-6, Nar will demonstrate its Nar+ application, which allows to easily manage the account, control the number at all times, and to be aware of all the services and products, roaming bundles making the time abroad more enjoyable with free WhatsApp for chats, affordable calls and the Internet, and “CavanNar” tariff, which provides a possibility for social media lovers to use double volume of internet.

The visitors will also test Nar network and feel Nar’s 4G speed through virtual reality game.

In addition, entertaining competitions, contests and interesting games will be organized in the stand of the mobile operator. During the 4-day exhibition, people approaching the Nar stand will be provided an opportunity to get presents and join the contest to win a modern smartphone.

The mobile operator invites everyone to visit Nar stand at BakuTel-2019 – the 25th Azerbaijan International Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies Exhibition on December 3-6 at Baku Expo Center.

“Azerfon” LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan.

The ‘Nar’ brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. Nar network currently covers 97.7 percent of the country population, providing high-quality service to over 2.3 million customers with more than 8,600 base stations.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news