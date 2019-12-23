Voting in municipal elections ends in Azerbaijan

23 December 2019 19:51 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Voting in the municipal elections has ended at all polling stations in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Dec. 23.

The vote counting is underway at the polling stations.

Municipal elections were held in Azerbaijan today, on Dec. 23.

This year, 15,156 members of municipalities should be elected in the municipal elections on 1,606 municipalities.

In total, over 42,000 candidates applied for participation in the elections, and 13 parties nominated their candidates.

The elections were held on 118 constituencies. The voting was held at 5,049 polling stations.

The municipal elections were monitored by 17 foreign and 52,636 local observers.

In connection with the municipal elections, December 23 has been declared a non-working day in Azerbaijan.

