Azerbaijan detects 471 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 471 new COVID-19 cases, 191 patients have recovered and four patients have died, Trend reports on June 20 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 12,238 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 6,516 have recovered, 148 people have died. Currently, 5,574 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past period, 417,102 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.