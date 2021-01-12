Azerbaijan receives mobile containers sent by Russian Emergency Ministry (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.12

Trend:

The Ministry of Civil Defense, Emergencies and Disaster Management of Russia has sent 15 mobile containers to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations, intended for use in the field conditions within the bilateral cooperation, Trend reports on Jan.12 citing the Azerbaijani ministry.

Ten of the containers delivered to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh Regional Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are intended for living, and five - for offices.

All conditions for living and working are created in containers.

