Operational Headquarters of Azerbaijan talks international, domestic flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

Trend:

Persons with tickets for international and domestic flights will be allowed to enter and exit from 5 cities and 12 districts, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.

According to the decision, from 00:00 (GMT+4) on January 18 to 00:00 on January 25, 2021, persons with tickets for international and domestic flights will be allowed to travel between the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Shirvan and Absheron region, as well as regional centers of Lankaran, Masalli, Jalilabad, Sheki, Zagatala, Guba, Khachmaz, Yevlakh, Barda, Bilasuvar and Ismayilli (with the exception of villages and settlements) and outside them on the basis of tickets, and for persons entering the country through the state border in the appropriate manner - on the basis of the stamp in their passports.