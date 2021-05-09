Final day of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup starts in Baku - Azerbaijani graces competing for medals (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The final competitions as part of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 9, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

Six sets of medals will be given (four for individual exercises and two for group performance) on the final day of the competitions.

On this day, the winners will be determined according to the individual program in the exercises with a hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon, as well as in group performance of teams in the exercises with five balls, three hoops and two pairs of clubs.

Azerbaijan will be represented today by Zohra Aghamirova in the exercise with a ribbon and by the team in group exercises, which will perform in two finals. The Azerbaijani team includes Lyaman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova and Darya Sorokina.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, which is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan on May 7-9, has a qualifying character for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Nearly 170 gymnasts from 35 countries of the world are taking part in the World Cup in Baku.

The competitions are being held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in the country, given the sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.