Azerbaijan confirms 558 more COVID-19 cases, 1,241 recoveries (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 558 new COVID-19 cases, 1,241 patients have recovered, and 19 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 481,401 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 452,968 of them have recovered, and 6,476 people have died. Currently, 21,957 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,684 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,830,338 tests have been conducted so far.