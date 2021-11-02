Azerbaijan discloses number of restored buildings damaged by Armenians in Tartar (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Repair and restoration work has been completed in almost 5,600 buildings damaged as a result of the Armenian terror in Tartar, Trend reports citing the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture.

According to the Committee, during the 44-day second Karabakh war, Tartar district suffered the most from the aggression of the Armenian armed forces. Almost 6,000 buildings in the area were damaged.

"Of these, 57 private houses and five non-residential buildings were completely destroyed," the committee reports.

On behalf of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, repair and restoration work was completed in almost 5,600 buildings, 44 private houses and four non-residential objects were rebuilt and handed over to their owners.

"Currently, the construction of 13 private houses and one non-residential facility continues, as well as repair and restoration work in more than 300 buildings," the message said.

According to the State Committee, as a result of the Armenian aggression during the second Karabakh war, more than 13,000 houses were damaged in 11 cities and districts of Azerbaijan.

The Committee also noted that construction, repair and restoration work has already been completed on more than 12,000 residential and non-residential buildings.