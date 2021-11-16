Buta Airways to Start Operating Flights to Saudi Arabia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.16

Trend:

“Buta Airways” is launching special flights to two cities of Saudi Arabia - Riyadh and Dammam, Trend reports with reference to the press service of Buta Airways.

Flights to Riyadh will be launched from November 27 and will be performed on Saturdays. Flights to Dammam will be performed from November 26 on Mondays and Fridays.

Taking into account the restrictions imposed and rules introduced due to the epidemiological situation of the country, the Airline offers tickets only at two fares – “Standard” and “Super”.

Both fares include free seat selection and airport check-in options.

Tickets for these flights are available on the official website of “Buta Airways” (at the “Super” and “Standard” fares), as well as at the official agencies of the Airline (only at the “Super” fare). The cost of tickets starts from 55 euros.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, these flights will be served via Terminal 1 of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport both for departures and arrivals.

Only passengers who are allowed to fly under the current epidemiological restrictions will be accepted on these flights.

The citizens of Azerbaijan planning to travel to Saudi Arabia must be eligible to enter the territory of the country. The rules for entering Saudi Arabia during COVID-19 pandemic are available on the Airline's website at https://www.butaairways.az/ru/covid/saudi-arabia

The list of clinics in Azerbaijan where you can take COVID-19 test can be found on the Airline's official website at https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/clinics

When travelling from the cities of Saudi Arabia to Azerbaijan, passengers can get tested for COVID-19 in any state-accredited clinic or laboratory that conducts PCR testing. It is recommended to have a QR code embedded on the certificate confirming its authenticity. This will help to speed up the formalities at the airport.

Test results for COVID-19 must be valid 72 hours prior to flight departure.

Press Service of Buta Airways