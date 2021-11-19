Azerbaijani women chess players beat Italian team at European Championship
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.19
Trend:
Azerbaijani women's team gained a victory in the sixth round of the European Chess Championship in Slovenia, Trend reports.
Ulviya Fataliyeva defeated Daniela Movileana, and Khanym Baladzhaeva drew with Tea Gueci, Gunay Mammadzade with Marina Brunello, Gulnar Mammadova with Olga Zimina.
Thus, the Azerbaijani team defeated the Italian team with a score of 2.5:1.5.
Men’s national teams of Azerbaijan and Armenia saw a tie game (2:2) in the sixth round of the European Chess Championship.
Around 39 men's and 29 women's teams take part in the European Championship. The nine-round championship will end on November 21.
