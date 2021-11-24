Body of another Armenian serviceman found on Azerbaijani liberated lands
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24
Trend:
The body of another Armenian serviceman was found in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation, Coordinator of the Information Center for Azerbaijani Captives and Hostages Ahmad Shahidov told Trend.
Shahidov added that the body was found in the direction of Sugovushan settlement by a search group consisting of the relevant structures of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia.
The body of the Armenian serviceman was handed over to Armenia.
