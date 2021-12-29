Azerbaijan’s MoD talks share of servicemen vaccinated with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29
By Samir Ali – Trend:
Some 88 percent of the Azerbaijani army received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the deputy chief of the press service of the Ministry of Defense Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov said at a press conference, Trend reports.
According to Eyvazov, the Azerbaijani army, together with the Ministry of Health, are taking all measures to combat the coronavirus.
"Some 72 percent of the personnel were vaccinated with a second dose, and 8 percent with a booster (third) dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Servicemen with symptoms of coronavirus are immediately evacuated. Mobile brigades were created and sent to military units to take measures against coronavirus," he said.
