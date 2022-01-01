Size of the subsistence minimum increase in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1

Trend:

From January 1, the size of the subsistence minimum has been increased, Trend reports.

According to the law, the size of the subsistence minimum for the main socio-demographic groups of the population is set at 210 manats, for the able-bodied population - 220 manats, for pensioners - 176 manats, for children - 193 manats.

This Decree came into force on January 1, 2022.