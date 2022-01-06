Students of Baku Higher Oil School win ‘NETTY-2021’ Award (PHOTO)

The mobile team of the Crocusoft company, consisting of students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS), has been awarded the Azerbaijan National Internet Award “NETTY-2021”.

The Smart Customs app developed by the team has become the mobile app of the year, winning the State and Society nomination. The app has been downloaded over 300,000 times, received 5,000 reviews and is in the lead with a rating of 4.9.

The programmers of the Crocusoft team are BHOS students Mirkamal Gasimov, Aynur Asadova, Elman Shukurov and Mirnijat Jabbarly, who major in various specialties.

Note that in order to award the Azerbaijan National Internet Award, NETTY academics named the best national websites, social pages, and applications among those participating in the competition in 2021. Based on the results of the voting by the Expert Council and the Virtual Jury, the websites, programs and IT projects nominated for the award were selected from the list of participating sites.

The National Internet Award “NETTY”, which was established in 2004 and has been held since 2005, is the first Azerbaijani professional award in the field of information technology, created to promote the development of the national segment of the World Wide Web and the IT market in general.