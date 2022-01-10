Azerbaijani Defense Ministry refutes information spread in Armenian social media
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10
Trend:
The information spread by Armenian social network users about the alleged firing by units of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of Qirmizi Bazar as a result of which a car burst into flames is false, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
“The Azerbaijani units did not open fire,” the message said. “The Azerbaijani Army did not fire at civilians and facilities.”
According to the message, presently, the situation is calm in this direction and such provocative information spread by Armenia is unfounded.
