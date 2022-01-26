Azerbaijan's TABIB recommends booster COVID-19 vaccination to further strengthen immunity
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26
Trend:
A booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is recommended to further strengthen immunity, the Health Ministry said in a joint statement with the Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance and the Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Unions (TABIB), Trend reports.
Will be updated
