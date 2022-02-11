Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense visits military units stationed in Lachin district (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

Thanks to the attention and care of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the work on further improving the social and living conditions of servicemen serving in high mountainous areas continues, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and the leadership of the Ministry inspected the recently built and overhauled military infrastructures in the military unit stationed in the Lachin district.

After getting acquainted with a residence of the military personnel, the Minister of Defense was reported that conditions that meet modern requirements have been created for servicemen serving in mountainous areas with harsh climatic conditions and difficult terrain. There is a headquarters building, barrack, bath and sanitary facility, food and clothing warehouses, ideological room, classroom, office premise, amenity premise, and weapon room, which are equipped with a heating system. The canteen building designed to feed the military personnel is provided with modern stoves, refrigerators, as well as other household appliances and inventory.

Generators provide the military units with an uninterrupted power supply. Various tree species have been planted on the territory, landscaping lanes have been laid and a sports area was built.

Then Colonel General Hasanov visited the medical point of the military unit. It was reported that modern medical equipment has been installed here for the examination and treatment of servicemen, there is a mobile X-ray device and ambulances for evacuation.

Then, at a meeting with military personnel, the Minister of Defense spoke about the work done under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, and the reforms carried out in the field of army development.

He stressed that equipping the Azerbaijani Army with the most modern weapons and military equipment will continue as planned.

The Defense Minister gave specific instructions on the fulfillment of the tasks set by the Head of State to the Azerbaijan Army, as well as on the organization of combat duty and further improvement of the combat capability of the troops.