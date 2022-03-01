Azerbaijan confirms 832 more COVID-19 cases, 2,329 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 832 new COVID-19 cases, 2,329 patients have recovered, and 21 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 786,502 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 767,702 of them have recovered, and 9,438 people have died. Currently, 9,362 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,865 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,563,829 tests have been conducted so far.