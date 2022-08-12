Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. A total of 1,733 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 12, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 303 citizens, the second dose to 152 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 1,070 citizens. As many as 208 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,836,046 vaccine doses were administered, 5,369,674 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,859,378 people – the second dose, 3,350,213 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 256,781 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.