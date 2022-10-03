'International Schools of Education' complex opens in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. The opening ceremony of the educational complex of ‘International Schools of Education of Azerbaijan’ took place, Trend reports.

The complex, located on a vast area, consists of one administrative, four educational buildings, as well as two buildings for security. In the educational buildings there are classrooms with ‘smart’ boards, laboratories, workshops, a gym, a conference room and a dining room.

In the educational institution offering opportunities for pre-school, primary, secondary and complete secondary education in accordance with international standards, along with teaching of the main subjects, extra-curricular classes will also be held.

Particular attention will be paid to the teaching of subjects which serve to increase information and technological knowledge, such as STEAM, and robotic coding. The school, offering native language learning opportunities, also plans to conduct teaching of Turkish, English, Russian and Spanish. Classes at the ‘International Schools of Education of Azerbaijan’ will be held in accordance with the curriculum of Azerbaijan and the international educational program.

The complex will also conduct teaching of programs corresponding to the examinations for admission to higher educational institutions in Azerbaijan, Europe, the US and Türkiye. Therefore, holding of classes that are relevant to international certification exams such as IELTS/TOEFL/SAT is considered one of the top priorities.

Students with B2 Turkish language proficiency are offered the opportunity to study in Türkiye with a scholarship. In general, graduates of the ‘International Schools of Education of Azerbaijan’ are completely exempted from tuition fees when entering state universities in Türkiye.