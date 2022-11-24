Members of Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team perform at high level – Bulgarian athlete

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Members of the Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team perform at a high level, Tanya Stavreva, Bulgarian gymnast, who performed as part of the group team, told Trend on Thursday.

The team, which included Tanya Stavreva, took many awards at international competitions, of which is the "gold" of the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Florence (1986), the World Championships in Varna (1987), the European Championships in Helsinki (1988), etc.

"This is my first time in Azerbaijan for the first time, and I am very pleased and impressed by everything I see here, and who I meet. The conditions created in the National Gymnastics Arena in Azerbaijan are aimed at ensuring the productive work of both the coaching staff and the gymnasts," the athlete said.

She noted that her visit to Azerbaijan is both a business visit and an opportunity to see the capital of the country.

"I heard a lot about how the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation works professionally and harmoniously, and now I have the opportunity to see it with my own eyes. During the visit I plan to hold a master class," Stavreva added.

She also noted that she has warm, friendly relations with the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Mariana Vasileva.

"Mariana Vasileva has always had great potential, and I am glad that he finds application in the position of the Deputy Minister. I wish her great success in her work," the athlete emphasized.

Stavreva added that she saw the performances of Azerbaijani gymnasts during their participation in the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Bulgaria

"Azerbaijani gymnast are well trained. The performances that I saw fascinated me with their choreography and beautiful costumes of the gymnasts," she added.