Baku Executive Power leads among structures solving issues through online public oversight platform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Executive Power of Baku is leading among the structures that solve issues registered on the online public oversight platform (www.enezaret.az), Trend reports referring to the representative of Azerbaijan’s MG Consulting LLC Hamlet Babayev, the service's partner.

Babayev made the remark during a roundtable event on the results of work under the platform. The mentioned platform aims to convey issues of public concern related to public utilities, road and infrastructure, renovation etc. to the relevant authorities and achieve their resolution.

According to him, the top three structures include Azersu OJSC and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"As of today, the total number of appeals to the Executive Power of Baku within the online platform is 373, of which 265 have already been satisfied," he said.

Babayev added that the overall number of appeals to Azersu OJSC within the online platform is 237. The overall number of appeals within the online public control platform in Azerbaijan totaled 4,789.

