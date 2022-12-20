Azerbaijani TABIB talks modular hospitals to be used as medical facilities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The modular hospitals built in Azerbaijan for coronavirus (COVID-19) treatment, which are currently not functioning, will operate as medical facilities, Trend reports referring to Executive Director of TABIB Vugar Gurbanov.

Gurbanov made the remark during the "TABIB: Modern Stage of Quality in Medicine: Real Prospects and a Look at the Future" conference.

He said that a project has been prepared by TABIB in this regard.

"When the virus began to spread throughout the country, modular hospitals were built in Azerbaijan, upon instructions of President Ilham Aliyev. As a result, there was an increase in bed capacity of almost 2,000 beds across the country. Currently, only one facility is engaged in the treatment of patients with coronavirus," he said.

"Our projects are related to non-functioning modular hospitals. These institutions are planned to be used like other medical facilities. It will be a beneficial project for our healthcare system. Citizens will now apply to the nearest medical facility. The purpose of modular hospitals will change, and they will become ordinary medical facilities," he added.