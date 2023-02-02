Azerbaijan reveals new tariffs on intercity bus routes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Tariffs for passenger transportation on intercity (inter-district) bus routes in accordance with the distance have been announced, Baku International Bus Terminal Complex told Trend.

The fare is calculated according to the tariff approved by the decision of the Tariff Council of Azerbaijan dated January 31.

The mentioned tariffs come into force on February 3.

The regular meeting of Azerbaijan's Tariff Council was held on January 31, during which fares for metro and bus passenger transportation were increased by 10 gapiks ($0.06) to 40 gapiks ($0.23).

After the discussions, the fare for the transportation of passengers in the metro was approved with an increase of 10 ($0.06) to 40 gapiks ($0.23) for 1 trip, the upper limit of the tariff for the country is 40 gapiks on intra-city bus routes and 0.40-1 manat ($0.23-0.70) on suburban and intercity bus routes, depending on the distance. On intercity bus routes, the upper limit of the fare is set at 3 gapiks ($0.017) per 1 kilometer (the previous fare was 2.4 gapiks or $0.014).

Additional funds that will appear following tariff changes will allow to upgrade the bus fleet and have a positive impact on improving the quality and sustainability of the service.

The meeting participants also emphasized the need for differentiation of tariffs to protect socially vulnerable groups of the population, the introduction of multi-level tariffs that differ in the number of trips and terms, as well as the timely completion of the necessary work to ensure cashless fares.

Additional information on fares for passenger transportation on intercity (inter-district) bus routes is available via the link.