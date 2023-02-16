Azerbaijani ASAN Service wins Global Government Excellence Award (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The ASAN [Azerbaijan Service and Assessment Network] Service was named the Best Government Service in the World and won the Global Government Excellence Award at the 10th World Government Summit in Dubai, Trend reports.

The award was presented by the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to the Chairman of the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev.

This award was established at the initiative of the Government of the UAE as part of the World Government Summit to evaluate the world's leading government initiatives and reward successful practices in promoting innovation in public service delivery. Azerbaijan was conferred with this award, the first one in the world in this field, established in a similar format, out of 80 candidate countries.

ASAN Service under the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations was established by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev No.685 dated July 13, 2012.

Previously, the Service was conferred with such international awards as United Nations Public Service Award and International Safety Award (in 2015).