Scientific, practical conference on 300th anniversary of Turkmen poet birth takes place in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. The Embassy of Turkmenistan in Azerbaijan has held a scientific and practical conference devoted to the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great poet and philosopher Makhtumkuli Fragi on the topic "Makhtumkuli Fragi – a prominent poet of world literature" jointly with the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) and the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

The event was attended by scientific and creative intellectuals, media representatives, as well as admirers of Fragi's works.

The meeting speakers highly commended the importance of this event, dedicated to the great poet Makhtumkuli Fragi, whose works promote peace, unity, and national values, as well as expressed their common desire to continue and strengthen scientific cooperation between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan.