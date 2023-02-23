Azerbaijani volunteers set up tents for children in quake-affected Turkish Malatya (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Azerbaijani volunteers, who went to fraternal Türkiye to provide assistance to survivors of the earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Hatay and Adiyaman cities, have started providing assistance to local residents in Malatya, the Azerbaijani Youth Foundation told Trend.

According to the foundation, for more than 10 days, members of Azerbaijani youth volunteer organizations working in tent camps in the disaster area have been providing assistance and support to thousands of earthquake survivors, including hundreds of children.

The volunteers unload and sort food, clothes, medicines, and other necessary supplies at distribution points in the quake-affected regions, provide water and hot drinks to the survivors, deliver aid to residential areas in different districts, and provide other support services, actively involved in humanitarian activities, visiting remote villages.

At the same time, the volunteers daily set up special tents to effectively organize leisure for children affected by the earthquake. Recently, the volunteers have set up tents and put into operation mother and child support centers.

Besides, they provide care and psychological support services to hundreds of children. In order to minimize the shocks and injuries the children received during the natural disaster, the volunteers organize various games and other activities, such as showing films and cartoons.

Another group of Azerbaijani volunteers went to the earthquake-affected regions of the fraternal country on February 22.

The powerful earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The quake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province.

The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.