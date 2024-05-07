Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
7 May 2024
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Slovakia and Azerbaijan are currently governed by policies based on sovereignty and dignity, President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico, Trend reports.

The head of state congratulated Robert Fico once again on his re-election as Prime Minister of Slovakia and noted that concrete steps were taken immediately after he resumed his role. "High-ranking officials made trips from Slovakia to Azerbaijan and from Azerbaijan to Slovakia, and today we are welcoming our esteemed guest," the Azerbaijani leader emphasized.

