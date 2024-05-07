Azerbaijan tallies countries to present 4th Voluntary National Review

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Five countries will present the 4th Voluntary National Review, representative of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, Secretary of the National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development Huseyn Huseynov said, Trend reports.

The official made the remark at the 4th Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Dialogue, themed “Stakeholder Consultation on the 4th Voluntary National Review of Azerbaijan and Women's Economic Empowerment for SDG 5 Acceleration".

According to him, one of these countries is Azerbaijan.

“The main priority theme for 2024 is to strengthen the 2030 Agenda and effectively implement sustainable and innovative solutions to eradicate poverty during multiple crises.

One of the main issues in this year's review is the issue of financial gaps arising in the implementation of the program,” he added.

To note, the event is taking place in Baku.

