Armenia to mine-free vicinities of its village bordering with Azerbaijan's Gazakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Armenia will clear mines near Kirants village (bordering with Azerbaijan's Gazakh district) in the Tavush region, according to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Trend reports.

The ministry said that the mines will be detonated 1,800 meters north of the village.

The ministry called on residents of nearby areas to take this information into account and not panic.

To note, the eighth meeting of the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security between Armenia and Azerbaijan was held on April 19, 2024.

The sides tentatively agreed on the passage of certain segments of the border line directly between the settlements of Baganis (Armenia) - Baganys Ayrim (Azerbaijan), Voskepar (Armenia) - Ashagy Askipara (Azerbaijan), Kirants (Armenia) – Kheyrimli (Azerbaijan), and Berkaber (Armenia) - Gyzylhajily (Azerbaijan) to bring them in line with the legally justified inter-republican border that existed within the Soviet Union at the time of its collapse.

