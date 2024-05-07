Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Reconstruction of Garvand village in Aghdam by Slovak company demonstrates level of sincerity in Azerbaijan-Slovakia relations - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 7 May 2024 14:17 (UTC +04:00)
Emin Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. One of the areas of Azerbaijan-Slovakia cooperation involves the operation of a Slovak company in the liberated territories. The reconstruction of the Garvand village in Aghdam will be managed by a Slovak company, President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico, Trend reports.

"This also carries great symbolic meaning because it demonstrates the level of sincerity in our relations. At the same time, the work to be carried out by Slovak experts in the liberated territories, based on the 'smart city' and 'smart village' concepts, which is up to the most modern standards, will bring joy to the people who will return there," the head of state noted.

