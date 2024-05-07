Azerbaijani FC forfeits chance to qualify for European cups

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Another Azerbaijani soccer club has been left without European cups, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

Sabail has lost theoretical chances to play in continental cups.

The reason for this was the last match of the XXXIII round of the Premier League. Shahin Diniev's team, which lost to Gabala with a score of 2:3, bid farewell to the dream of getting into the top four at the end of the season.

Sabail, in 6th place with 42 points, can at best catch up with fourth-placed Sumgayit. But the results of individual games will leave the team outside the top four. Even if the points of the 3–4 teams are equal, Sabail will not be able to rise above 5th place.

So, there are four contenders left for the last three trips to the European Cup. Zira, Sabah, Sumgayit, and Neftchi are fighting for a place in the Europa League and two tickets to the Conference League. Earlier, Karabagh secured a ticket to the Champions League.

To note, in the previous days of the XXXIII round, Turan Tovuz lost its chances of getting into the European Cup.

