Politics Materials 7 May 2024 14:21 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan transports its natural gas to Europe through reliable routes - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Azerbaijan transports its natural gas to Europe through reliable routes, President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico, Trend reports.

The head of state announced that Azerbaijan's gas supply to Europe will increase from 8 billion cubic meters in 2021 to up to 12 billion cubic meters this year. “This accounts for 50% of Azerbaijan's total gas exports. Our plans include delivering 20 billion cubic meters of gas solely to the European Union by the end of 2027, and I believe we will achieve this goal,” the President underlined.

