Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 17:22)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. As many as 230 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 79 citizens, the second dose – 79 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 69 citizens. As many as 13 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,949,197 vaccine doses were administered, 404,248 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 879,046 people – the second dose, 400,273 people – the third dose, and the next doses.