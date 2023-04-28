Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. The practice session of Formula 1 teams as part of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 has taken place in Baku, Trend reports.

The session lasted for an hour. Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) took first place, followed by Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and Sergio Perez (Red Bull Racing).

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has kicked off today.

The first day is featuring practice sessions of Formula 1 and Formula 2 and a qualifying round.

On April 29, the second practice session of Formula 1 and sprint races of Formula 1 and Formula 2 will be held.

The main competitions will be held on April 30 and will determine the winners of Formula 1 and Formula 2.

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix of 2023 will last until April 30. The majority of those who bought tickets for the Grand Prix are citizens of the UK and the Netherlands.

The 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (officially known as the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022) was the 8-th round of the 2022 Formula One World Championship at the Baku City Circuit in Baku on 12 June 2022. The 51-lap race was won by Max Verstappen. Sergio Perez came in second, with George Russell closing the top three.