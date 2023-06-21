Very few people work under employment contracts in Azerbaijan - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The number of people working with the conclusion of an employment contract is still small in Azerbaijan, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev said at the opening ceremony of the "Human Resources Summit 2023" forum, Trend reports.

"Despite the fact that in recent years the number of employment contracts has increased by 30 percent, the number of employed people with whom employment contracts have been concluded is still not large enough. Special attention will be paid to this issue in the coming years," he said.

The "Human Resources Summit 2023" forum has started its work in Baku today.

Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev, Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Chairman of the State Examination Center Maleyka Abbaszade will speak at the opening ceremony of the forum.

The event is also attended by heads of a number of government agencies, representatives of international organizations in Azerbaijan, foreign experts, specialists in the field of human resources, deputies, and representatives of the media.