All employees of Azerbaijani Lachin District Prosecutor's Office to continue their work in new building - official

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, June 22. Opening of the building of the Lachin District Prosecutor's Office is a very important event in the history of the national prosecution, Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev told Trend.

Aliyev noted that the prosecutor bodies also worked in the Lachin district earlier, after the liberation of the Azerbaijani lands from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war].

"However, today all employees of the Lachin District Prosecutor's Office will continue their work in the new building," he stressed.

According to him, the military prosecutor's office also operates in Lachin.

"The fact that the number of civilians in Lachin is quite large, and besides, it's growing day by day, the presence of the prosecutor's office here is necessary for the participation of civilians in the construction work," the prosecutor general added.

Kamran Aliyev arrived in Azerbaijan's Lachin district today.

He has taken part in the commissioning ceremony of the new administrative building of the district prosecutor's office and held the operational meeting with the participation of employees of subordinate district and territorial military prosecutor's offices operating in the liberated territories.