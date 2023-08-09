Joy of returning to Lachin, Azerbaijan, after so many years is beyond words - ex IDP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9.

The joy of returning to Azerbaijan's Lachin city after so many years is beyond words, the former IDP from the city, Agil Naghiyev, told Trend.

Naghiyev recalled leaving the city at the age of 22 in 1992 as a result of an invasion by Armenian armed forces.

In the same year, his brother Javanshir was killed in the fights for Lachin, according to him.

"We liberated our lands at the expense of our martyrs and heroes." May God grant our President health and strength! God bless our veterans!" exclaimed the former IDP.

Following the 2020 Second Karabakh War, the city of Lachin was liberated from Armenian occupation.

The return of former IDPs to the restored city of Lachin continues in accordance with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev's directions.

Lachin residents, who became more beautiful and improved, thanked the President, the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani army, which liberated the lands.

Another 23 families (93 persons) returned to Lachin City today.

As a result, 203 families, or 793 people, have found permanent housing in the city to date.