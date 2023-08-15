Opponent for Azerbaijani chess player in the World Cup quarterfinals in Baku revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. The next opponent of Nijat Abasov has been determined at the World Chess Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

Santosh Gujrathi (India) will be Nijat Abasov's opponent in the sixth round of the World Cup in Baku (1/4 finals for men).

Today's tie-break involved Jan Nepomnyashchy (FIDE) and Santosh Gujrathi (India). Santosh Gujrathi, who advanced to the tournament's sixth round, was declared the victor.

August 15 will see the start of the sixth round's first classic game.

206 chess players in the open section and 103 chess players in the women's section were on the starting list for the World Chess Cup of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in Baku.

For the second time, Azerbaijan is hosting the Chess World Cup. For the first time, the top three competitors from the open and women's categories will earn a spot in the 2024 Men's Candidates Tournament and Women's Candidates Tournament, respectively.

On the competition's official website, matches from the FIDE World Cup-2023 are broadcast in both Azerbaijani and English.

Up through August 25th, competitions will be held. The winning prize stands at $2.5 million.

The World Chess Cup is being held at Marriott Boulevard in Baku.

Azerbaijan is represented by team of 17 chess players, including Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Gunay Mammadzade, Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Huseynov, Vasif Durarbayli, Nijat Abbasov, Abdulla Gadimbayli, Misratdin Isgandarov, Muhammad Muradli, Vugar Asadli, Riad Samadov, Aydin Suleymanli, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, and Govhar Beydullayeva.