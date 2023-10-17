Armenian war criminal detained by Azerbaijan does not plead guilty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. An indictment was announced in Azerbaijan's court against Vagif Khachatryan, accused of committing genocide in the village of Meshali in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly district on December 22, 1991, as a member of Armenian illegal armed groups, Trend reports.

Vagif Khachatryan stated in court that he did not plead guilty.

Armenian citizen Vagif Khachatryan, who is on the international wanted list in connection with the Meshali genocide, was detained at the Lachin border checkpoint in July this year.

In December 1991, the criminal group, of which he was a member, killed 25 Azerbaijanis, wounded 14 people, and expelled 358 Azerbaijanis from their legal place of residence in Meshali village in Khojaly district.

In connection with the emergence of sufficient grounded suspicions, a decision was made to bring Vagif Khachatryan as an accused under Articles 103 (genocide) and 107 (deportation or forced resettlement of the population) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A measure of restraint in the form of detention was chosen against him.