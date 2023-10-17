DHA seeks to expand joint media cooperation between Azerbaijan, Türkiye - director general (VIDEO)

ISTANBUL, Türkiye, October 17. After Shusha Declaration was signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Ilham Aliyev, relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye received an impetus to develop further, in a number of directions, Jalal Korkut, Director General of Demirören News Agency (DHA), said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the presentation ceremony of www.dhapress.com portal, a joint project of Azerbaijani Trend News Agency and Turkish Demirören News Agency (DHA) at the headquarters of Demirören Holding in Istanbul.

He noted that one of the points reflected in the Shusha Declaration was the creation of a joint media platform.

"We, as Demirören News Agency, started to work on contributing to a common platform and our path crossed with Trend News Agency. Thanks to Trend News Agency's esteemed director, Ilgar Huseynov, our relationship began to develop, and today we are achieving successful results," he said.

According to him, as a result of this joint cooperation, the www.dhapress.com project was created.

"The first presentation of the project took place in Shusha. It is one of the first in a series of joint media projects between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, and we want to further expand our cooperation," Jalal Korkut added.

The presentation of the portal, a joint project of Trend News Agency and Turkish news agency Demirören (DHA), was held at the headquarters of Demiroren Holding in Istanbul.

The news stream in Azerbaijani is one of the portal's distinctive features. Azerbaijani news will be presented in Azerbaijani language for the first time in the Turkish media industry.

The www.dhapress.com project was implemented within the framework of the initiative to create a Joint Azerbaijani-Turkish Media Platform put forward by Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.