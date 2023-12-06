UNESCO includes Iftar cultural element prepared by Azerbaijan in ICH list

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Multinational cultural element of "Iftar/Eftari/Iftar/Iftor and its socio-cultural traditions" jointly prepared by Azerbaijan, Iran, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan was inscribed to the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity, Trend reports.

According to the National Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO, the decision was made during the 18th session of the Committee for Safeguarding of ICH in Botswana.

In all submitting states, Ifrar/Eftari/İftar/Iftor is practiced and transmitted from generation to generation by people of all age groups and gender, belonging to different social, cultural, and educational backgrounds who recognize Islam as their religion and consider the element as an integral part of their culture and identity, whether or not they keep fasting.

The element is practiced in all parts of the submitting states in the Ramadan Month of the Lunar Calendar by individuals in their houses, or collectively in private or public places namely at houses, restaurants, charity halls, mosques, and public halls, in both rural and urban areas organized by central, local administrations, NGOs and foundations.