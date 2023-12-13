Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Secondary school begins operating in Azerbaijan's Zabukh village (PHOTO)

Society Materials 13 December 2023 12:29 (UTC +04:00)
Secondary school begins operating in Azerbaijan's Zabukh village (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. A secondary school has begun operating in Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin district, the State Agency for Preschool and General Education said on Facebook, Trend reports.

“Education is returning to Karabakh,” the agency noted.

Previously, restoration, major repair work were conducted in the 176-seat school building in accordance with a decree signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on September 22, 2022 in order to design, overhaul and restore the building.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Secondary school begins operating in Azerbaijan's Zabukh village (PHOTO)
Secondary school begins operating in Azerbaijan's Zabukh village (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more