Republican Subject Olympiads held with the support of Kapital Bank

The Republican Subject Olympiads is organized by the Ministry of Education with the support of Kapital Bank. A few days ago, the semifinal round of the olympiad took place with the participation of 10,997 students who successfully passed the district (city) stage. Olympiads were held in 7 subjects: Azerbaijani language and literature, mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, geography and history.

The final round of the olympiads will be held in April-May at the venues determined by the Organizing Committee. Students who have successfully completed the semifinal round will be participating in this stage.

The aim of organizing the olympiads is to identify talented students, increase their interest in the subjects, and assess the students who stand out not only for their knowledge and skills but also for their diligence.

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 117 branches and 52 departments all over the country. For more detailed information about the bank’s products and services, please refer to https://kapitalbank.az website, 196 Call Centre or the bank’s various social network pages. To apply for a consumer loan visit https://kbl.az/prgtk, for a Birbank installment card visit https://kbl.az/prcrc.